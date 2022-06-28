Namaste India: Long jam on the highway due to tanker overturning
The situation became so bad on the highway in Kasganj that a mob of people gathered to steal oil from a tanker. In reality, a tanker carrying refined oil toppled here, causing it to spill onto the road. The villagers then began filling buckets and cartons with the spilled oil.
