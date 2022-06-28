NewsVideos

Namaste India: Long jam on the highway due to tanker overturning

The situation became so bad on the highway in Kasganj that a mob of people gathered to steal oil from a tanker. In reality, a tanker carrying refined oil toppled here, causing it to spill onto the road. The villagers then began filling buckets and cartons with the spilled oil.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
The situation became so bad on the highway in Kasganj that a mob of people gathered to steal oil from a tanker. In reality, a tanker carrying refined oil toppled here, causing it to spill onto the road. The villagers then began filling buckets and cartons with the spilled oil.

All Videos

Namaste India: PM Modi to visit UAE today
5:57
Namaste India: PM Modi to visit UAE today
Namaste India: Russia's missile attack in Ukraine
2:15
Namaste India: Russia's missile attack in Ukraine
Namaste India : Municipal president bathed with mud
2:25
Namaste India : Municipal president bathed with mud
Namaste India: Delhiites will get relief from heat
1:24
Namaste India: Delhiites will get relief from heat
Maharashtra Superfast: Rahul Patil to join Shinde faction!
3:9
Maharashtra Superfast: Rahul Patil to join Shinde faction!

Trending Videos

5:57
Namaste India: PM Modi to visit UAE today
2:15
Namaste India: Russia's missile attack in Ukraine
2:25
Namaste India : Municipal president bathed with mud
1:24
Namaste India: Delhiites will get relief from heat
3:9
Maharashtra Superfast: Rahul Patil to join Shinde faction!
Kasganj,kasganj news,kasganj oil tanker,oil tanker loot,kasganj police,kasganj crime,kasganj ki bat,kasganj hadsa,Kasganj update,kasganj khabar,kasganj accident,kasganj news today,kasganj petrol pump,kasganj news update,kasganj latest news,kasganj video viral,kasganj hadsa video,kasganj viral video,kasganj police video,kasganj uttar pradesh,kasganj accident news,kasganj latest update,Oil and gas sector,kasganj petrol pump news,