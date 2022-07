Namaste India: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde again reached Goa late at night

After forming the new government, Eknath Shinde again went to Goa late on Friday night. If sources are to be believed, the MLAs who support from the middle of political claims can return to Mumbai today.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

After forming the new government, Eknath Shinde again went to Goa late on Friday night. If sources are to be believed, the MLAs who support from the middle of political claims can return to Mumbai today.