Namaste India: Noor Mohammad Dar serving the temple for 11 years in Anantnag

Noor Mohammad Dar of Anantnag has been serving the temple of his village for the last 11 years. In the 1990s, when the era of terrorism increased, Kashmiri Pandits fled the valley, but Dar continued to serve the temple. The team of Zee News spoke to Dar in a special way.