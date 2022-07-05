Namaste India: Now feel the heat at LoC even in winter, all-weather PUF shelters being built

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

All weather containers on LoC: Indian Army is getting stronger on every front to protect its borders so that the enemies of the country cannot even lift their eyes. For the first time, All-Weather Containers are being installed at the Forward Location Post of BSF located on the LoC to protect the soldiers from the cold. This special strategy has been made to avoid shelling from Pakistan side. With the help of these containers, it will be easier for the soldiers during the deployment on the border and they will be able to protect the forward post with more vigilance.