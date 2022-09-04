Namaste India: Now the Badaun Jama Masjid controversy deepens, the claim of being Neelkanth Mahadev in the mosque

The Jama Masjid of Badaun has been claimed to be the temple of Neelkanth Mahadev. A suit has been filed in the civil court regarding this. On Friday, on the petition of the plaintiff, the judge of the Civil Court has given permission to file the suit.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

