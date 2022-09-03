Namaste India: Petrol is being sold in beer cans, shocking video from Agra!

A shocking video has surfaced from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A video is going viral from Baluganj in Rakabganj police station area of ​​Agra, in which the negligence of the petrol pump worker can be clearly seen. In the video, see how petrol is being sold in a can of beer. This video has gone viral on social media.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

A shocking video has surfaced from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A video is going viral from Baluganj in Rakabganj police station area of ​​Agra, in which the negligence of the petrol pump worker can be clearly seen. In the video, see how petrol is being sold in a can of beer. This video has gone viral on social media.