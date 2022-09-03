Namaste India: Petrol is being sold in beer cans, shocking video from Agra!
A shocking video has surfaced from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A video is going viral from Baluganj in Rakabganj police station area of Agra, in which the negligence of the petrol pump worker can be clearly seen. In the video, see how petrol is being sold in a can of beer. This video has gone viral on social media.
