Namaste India: Police brought Gauhar Chishti to Rajasthan

The accused Gauhar Chishti, accused of raising slogans apart from the body at Ajmer Dargah, has been arrested by the police. He fled from Ajmer to Hyderabad after the matter caught fire. On June 17, Chishti had raised provocative slogans outside the dargah against Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

