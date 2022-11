Namaste India : Police will ask these questions to Aftab during the narco test?

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

The narco test of Aftab, accused in the Shraddha murder case, can be done exactly 24 hours from now. With the help of narco test, Delhi Police will ask Aftab all those questions so that it can be revealed why Aftab killed Shraddha?