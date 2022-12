videoDetails

Namaste India: Politics intensifies over death due to spurious liquor consumption in Bihar

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Cases of death due to spurious liquor are continuously coming to fore in Bihar. So far 66 people have lost their lives due to spurious liquor. But in the midst of this, politics is not ending and the process of counter-attack among the leaders is going on.