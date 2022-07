Namaste India: Punjab Police has killed two gangsters

In the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Punjab Police has killed two gangsters Roopa and Mannu in an encounter. During the encounter, a policeman was also shot. On this success, CM Mann congratulated the Punjab Police.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

