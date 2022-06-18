NewsVideos

Namaste India: Railway's decision, more than 200 trains canceled

Protests are going on across the country against the Agnipath scheme. Protesters have targeted many trains. The Railways on Friday said over 300 trains have been affected so far and over 200 have been cancelled, in protest against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the defense services.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
