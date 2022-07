Namaste India: Rain wreaks havoc across the world

The havoc of rain and floods is being seen not only in India but also across the seven world. Roads have become ponds in New York, USA, due to which people's lives have become disturbed.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

