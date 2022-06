Namaste India: Refusing to check, then shot!

In Mohali, Punjab, there was an altercation between the police and some youths over the search of a youth. The dispute escalated so much that the police had to open fire in which one person was injured.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

In Mohali, Punjab, there was an altercation between the police and some youths over the search of a youth. The dispute escalated so much that the police had to open fire in which one person was injured.