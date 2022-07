Namaste India: Rescue of workers from river Vaitarna

NDRF team conducted a rescue operation in Palghar amid heavy rain. 10 workers were trapped in the Vaitarna river in Palghar, who have been rescued by the NDRF team.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

