Namaste India: Sanjay Raut's tweet on rebel MLAs

Sanjay Raut's tweet on rebel MLAs. Raut wrote- 'How long will you hide in Gauhati, you will have to come in Chowpatty'. Raut also put a photo of the deputy speaker in the tweet.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

