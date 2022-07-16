Namaste India: Shocking disclosure of Gujarat government's SIT?
Gujarat Police has opposed the bail plea of Teesta Setalvad. The SIT of the Gujarat government has made a shocking disclosure. According to the SIT, Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Teesta Setalvad. The money was received at the behest of Ahmed Patel.
