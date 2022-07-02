NewsVideos

Namaste India: So far 81 lost their lives in Manipur landslide

The death toll in the landslide incident in Manipur's Noni district has risen to 81. Manipur CM N Biren Singh gave this information on Friday. CM Biren Singh called it the worst incident in the history of the state. The Chief Minister said, 'We have lost 81 lives, in which the bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel have been recovered'. At the same time, he said around 55 are still trapped under the

