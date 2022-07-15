Namaste India: Two journalists were shot at a restaurant in Sonbhadra

Two journalists were shot at a restaurant in Raipur police station area of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened late Thursday evening and both the journalists were taken to BHU Medical College, where their condition is said to be stable. After this incident, panic spread in the entire area.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

