Namaste India: Two suspected terrorists arrested in Patna

2 suspected terrorists have been arrested in Patna. According to the report of the intelligence agency, their intentions were very dangerous. Both are members of PFI and documents have been recovered from them.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

