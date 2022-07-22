Namaste India: What a wonderful welcome to the new President!
Draupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. Draupadi Murmu got 6,76,803 votes, while opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 3,80,177 votes. Draupadi Murmu will be the youngest President of the country.
