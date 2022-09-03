Namaste India: What are these posters showing outside the JDU office?

Nitish Kumar: The way Nitish Kumar changed his side with the Grand Alliance after separating from the BJP, it was only then that there were speculations that Nitish has left the BJP to become the Prime Minister. Now posters in the capital Patna are also giving its testimony.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Nitish Kumar: The way Nitish Kumar changed his side with the Grand Alliance after separating from the BJP, it was only then that there were speculations that Nitish has left the BJP to become the Prime Minister. Now posters in the capital Patna are also giving its testimony.