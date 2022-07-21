NewsVideos

Namaste India: When the action will be taken on fearless mafia?

In many states of the country, the spirits of criminals are now high and it seems that there is no fear of the policemen in the hearts of the miscreants. After DSP in Haryana, a woman inspector in Jharkhand was also crushed by a car. Now the question is, what will happen to the common man when the uniform is not safe?

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
