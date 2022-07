Namaste India: Who was helping the killers of Moosewala?

Two sharp shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala have been killed in an encounter that lasted for about five and a half hours. See how the police carried out this big operation in this report.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

