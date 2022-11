Namaste India: 'Why Look Like Saddam Hussein?', Himanta targets Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Voting for the first phase in Gujarat will be held on December 1. For which the leaders of all parties are trying to woo the public by holding rallies one after the other. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has compared Rahul Gandhi's beard to Saddam Hussain.