Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?

The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition is chanting that they will not show the paper.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

