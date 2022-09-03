NewsVideos

Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?

The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition is chanting that they will not show the paper.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
