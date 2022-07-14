Namaste India: Woman kicked by policeman in Patna, mother and child die during delivery

Patna Police beat up women expressing their displeasure against the private hospital. Policemen were seen kicking and slapping the women. Lathi was also fired at the relatives. Actually, mother and child died during delivery at Gatewell Hospital in Raja Bazar.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

