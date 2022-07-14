NewsVideos

Namaste India: Woman kicked by policeman in Patna, mother and child die during delivery

Patna Police beat up women expressing their displeasure against the private hospital. Policemen were seen kicking and slapping the women. Lathi was also fired at the relatives. Actually, mother and child died during delivery at Gatewell Hospital in Raja Bazar.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
Patna Police beat up women expressing their displeasure against the private hospital. Policemen were seen kicking and slapping the women. Lathi was also fired at the relatives. Actually, mother and child died during delivery at Gatewell Hospital in Raja Bazar.

All Videos

Namaz offered at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Video goes viral
2:23
Namaz offered at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Video goes viral
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters removed from outside Parliament
10:5
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters removed from outside Parliament
Kawad fair begins with Month of Sawan
3:14
Kawad fair begins with Month of Sawan
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the Indian captain for Commonwealth 2022 games | Zee English News | Sports
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the Indian captain for Commonwealth 2022 games | Zee English News | Sports
Heavy Rainfall: Red Alert in Maharashtra
3:47
Heavy Rainfall: Red Alert in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

2:23
Namaz offered at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Video goes viral
10:5
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters removed from outside Parliament
3:14
Kawad fair begins with Month of Sawan
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the Indian captain for Commonwealth 2022 games | Zee English News | Sports
3:47
Heavy Rainfall: Red Alert in Maharashtra
Patna police,Viral video,Zee News,Zee News Videos,