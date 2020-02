'Namaste Trump' Event: First plane of US delegation with security equipment reaches Ahmedabad

The first cargo aircraft carrying Trump's essential equipment arrived in the city of Ahmedabad on Monday, ahead of US President Donald Trump's grand reception for the mega event 'Namaste Trump' on February 24 in Ahmedabad. The aircraft arrived with a security vehicle that would be a part of Trump's cavalry during the 22-km-long roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram.