Namaste Trump program to run for about 2 hours at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump will reach Ahmedabad Airport with his family at around 11:40 pm, where he will be welcomed by PM Modi himself. From there, they will go directly to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. After spending some time in the ashram, they will leave for Huge Motera Stadium directly and then the Namaste Trump program will start at around 1 pm.