Narendra Modi turns 71: Preparations for making world record of vaccination today

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday (September 17, 2021). The public outreach will continue till October 7, 2021, to commemorate his 20 years in public life. BJP has directed its workers across the nation to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive on PM Modi’s birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.