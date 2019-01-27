हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
"Nari Shakti " is Oxford dictionary's Hindi word of the Year 2018

Word ''Nari Shakti'' has been chosen as the Hindi word of the year 2018 by Oxford Dictionaries. The announcement was made during a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

Jan 27, 2019, 17:54 PM IST
