National Herald Case: BJP raises questions on Rahul-Sonia getting bail in National Herald case

The Congress party has been embroiled in the National Herald case for a long time. And now BJP has raised many questions on Limi Bell in the National Herald case. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that since the time of Nehru ji, corruption has been going on. Along with this, Sambit Patra fiercely showered questions on Sonia Gandhi.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
