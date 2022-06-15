NewsVideos

National Herald Case: Congress Leaders create ruckus on the road amid interrogation of Rahul

ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi continues in the National Herald case. The third day's questioning is going on in the ED's office today. So there Congress workers are protesting against the government. Many leaders have also been taken into custody by the police.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi continues in the National Herald case. The third day's questioning is going on in the ED's office today. So there Congress workers are protesting against the government. Many leaders have also been taken into custody by the police.

All Videos

Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
19:27
Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
14:46
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
Ashok Gehlot targets the central government
3:38
Ashok Gehlot targets the central government
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
4:32
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces
2:33
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces

Trending Videos

19:27
Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
14:46
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
3:38
Ashok Gehlot targets the central government
4:32
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
2:33
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces
rahul reached congress office,Priyanka Gandhi,National Herald case,ed summons rahul gandhi,ed summons sonia gandhi,Enforcement Directorate,congress ed,Rahul gandhi news,Congress march,rahul gandhi ed summons,national herald case explained,rahul gandhi national herald,what is national herald case,rahul gandhi summoned,summons to rahul sonia gandhi,interrogation to rahul gandhi,Congress,Rahul Gandhi ED,Congress protest,congress latest news,Congress clash,