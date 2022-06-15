NewsVideos

National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police

ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi continues in the National Herald case. The third day's questioning is going on in the ED's office today. So there Congress workers are protesting against the government. Many leaders have also been taken into custody by the police.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
