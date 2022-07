National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi appeared for 3rd round of questioning, party workers continue protests

In the Herald case, Sonia Gandhi is being questioned for the third consecutive day today. Meanwhile, several Congress workers protesting outside the ED office have been taken into custody.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

