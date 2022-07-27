National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi questioned for the third time today, Congress's ruckus again

ED will interrogate Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the third time today in the National Herald case. Earlier yesterday there was 6 hours of questioning, while on Monday, the question-and-answer round was about 2 hours.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

