NewsVideos

National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi questioned for the third time today, Congress's ruckus again

ED will interrogate Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the third time today in the National Herald case. Earlier yesterday there was 6 hours of questioning, while on Monday, the question-and-answer round was about 2 hours.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
ED will interrogate Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the third time today in the National Herald case. Earlier yesterday there was 6 hours of questioning, while on Monday, the question-and-answer round was about 2 hours.

All Videos

Know from RJ Archana, how to start a ''Good Morning''
2:42
Know from RJ Archana, how to start a ''Good Morning''
Father gets ‘Sar tan se juda’ message after engineering student’s death in MP
5:9
Father gets ‘Sar tan se juda’ message after engineering student’s death in MP
Who is behind the murder of BJP leader in Karnataka?
3:39
Who is behind the murder of BJP leader in Karnataka?
National Herald Case: Using ED to topple the government, says CM Ashok Gehlot
4:36
National Herald Case: Using ED to topple the government, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Owaisi attacks CM Yogi on Kanwar Yatra
1:36
Owaisi attacks CM Yogi on Kanwar Yatra

Trending Videos

2:42
Know from RJ Archana, how to start a ''Good Morning''
5:9
Father gets ‘Sar tan se juda’ message after engineering student’s death in MP
3:39
Who is behind the murder of BJP leader in Karnataka?
4:36
National Herald Case: Using ED to topple the government, says CM Ashok Gehlot
1:36
Owaisi attacks CM Yogi on Kanwar Yatra
sonia gandhi ed,Sonia Gandhi,ed summons sonia gandhi,sonia gandhi news,sonia gandhi ed summons,sonia gandhi ed questioning,sonia gandhi national herald case,sonia gandhi summoned,national herald case sonia gandhi,Sonia gandhi latest news,ed on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi ED,sonia gandhi at ed office,sonia gandhi ed case,ed summon sonia gandhi,rahul gandhi ed summons,sonia gandhi summons,ed questioning sonia gandhi,rahul gandhi ed summon,breaking,