National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi to be questioned again today

Sonia Gandhi will be questioned for the third day today in the National Herald case. Earlier, on the second day of questioning, she was questioned for 6 hours. There are still many questions that the ED wants to know from Sonia Gandhi.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi will be questioned for the third day today in the National Herald case. Earlier, on the second day of questioning, she was questioned for 6 hours. There are still many questions that the ED wants to know from Sonia Gandhi.