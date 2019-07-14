Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from Congress, having confrontation with CM Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as minister in the Punjab government. It is believed that the reason for the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu is the longstanding differences between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has given his resignation to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his resignation. On Saturday, cabinet minister Brahma Mohindra had appealed to his cabinet colleague Sidhu to take over the charge of the power ministry, but angry Siddhu with the CM Capt Amarinder, assumed it right to resign instead of holding the post and meeting Rahul Gandhi.