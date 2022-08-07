NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar wins the Vice Presidential election
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
