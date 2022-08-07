NewsVideos

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar wins the Vice Presidential election

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has won in the Vice Presidential election. He defeated the opposition candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. After the result, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

All Videos

ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
5:59
 ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House

Trending Videos

5:59
ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live news,President Election 2022,presidential vote counting 2022,president election 2022 live,Presidential Election 2022,presidential election vote counting 2022,new vp of india,new vice president of india,vp of india,Jagdeep Dhankhar,jagdeep dhankhar voting,jagdeep dhankhar nomination,Margaret Alva,margaret alva nomination,margaret alva voting,new vp poll,new vp election,