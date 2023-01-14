NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDRF's big action begins in Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
NDRF's big action has started in Joshimath. Big action is being taken in the danger zone areas. According to the information received, officers of administration and NDRF are present on the spot.

All Videos

Raid in the hideout of the suspects, weapons recovered in the raid
4:27
Raid in the hideout of the suspects, weapons recovered in the raid
Delhi Police raids hideout of suspects in Jahangirpuri
6:56
Delhi Police raids hideout of suspects in Jahangirpuri
Avalanche Alert Issues in 10 Districts Amid Heavy Snowfall
5:17
 Avalanche Alert Issues in 10 Districts Amid Heavy Snowfall
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies After Heart Attack
11:42
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies After Heart Attack
'Icy rain' from the sky in Kashmir, tourists are happy
11:11
'Icy rain' from the sky in Kashmir, tourists are happy

Trending Videos

4:27
Raid in the hideout of the suspects, weapons recovered in the raid
6:56
Delhi Police raids hideout of suspects in Jahangirpuri
5:17
Avalanche Alert Issues in 10 Districts Amid Heavy Snowfall
11:42
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies After Heart Attack
11:11
'Icy rain' from the sky in Kashmir, tourists are happy
joshimath sinking,joshimath news,jotrimath joshimath,Joshimath,joshimath news today,joshimath uttrakhand,joshimath hotel demolition,joshimath cracks,landslide in joshimath,joshimath landslide,chamoli joshimath,joshimath landslide news,land sinking in joshimath,joshimath ladslide,joshimath landslide video,joshimath latest news,sinking joshimath,Joshimath land sinking,auli joshimath,joshimath hotels,joshimath hotel demolished,