New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

A big ruckus has arisen regarding the new law minister of Bihar, Karthik Kumar. Let us tell you that an arrest warrant was issued against Karthik Kumar, but he did not appear in the court on August 16, but during this time he was taking oath as a minister.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

A big ruckus has arisen regarding the new law minister of Bihar, Karthik Kumar. Let us tell you that an arrest warrant was issued against Karthik Kumar, but he did not appear in the court on August 16, but during this time he was taking oath as a minister.