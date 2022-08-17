NewsVideos

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

A big ruckus has arisen regarding the new law minister of Bihar, Karthik Kumar. Let us tell you that an arrest warrant was issued against Karthik Kumar, but he did not appear in the court on August 16, but during this time he was taking oath as a minister.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
A big ruckus has arisen regarding the new law minister of Bihar, Karthik Kumar. Let us tell you that an arrest warrant was issued against Karthik Kumar, but he did not appear in the court on August 16, but during this time he was taking oath as a minister.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
kartik kumar law minister bihar,karthik kumar law minister,law minister bihar,bihar law minister,law minister of bihar,nitish kumar bihar,bihar law minister kidnapper,law minister of bihar controversy,Bihar news,Nitish Kumar,kartik singh bihar minister,bihar law minister cadnapping case,Bihar,kartik kumar,Law Minister,Bihar Politics,Bihar cabinet expansion,bihar law minister kartikeya singh,kartik kumar bihar law minister,