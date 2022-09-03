New case of love jihad surfaced in Jharkhand, attempt to murder minor in Lohardaga

Jharkhand Love Jihad Case: A new case of love jihad has come to light in Jharkhand. Actually, an attempt has been made to kill a minor girl in Lohardaga here. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Jharkhand Love Jihad Case: A new case of love jihad has come to light in Jharkhand. Actually, an attempt has been made to kill a minor girl in Lohardaga here. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.