New Delhi: AIIMS server down since 7 days, Police rejects ransom demand

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

It has been a week since the server of the country's largest government hospital AIIMS was hacked. According to media reports, a ransom of 200 crores was demanded in this case. But Delhi Police has dismissed the demand for ransom and the investigation is still under process.