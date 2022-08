New traffic advisory issued before demolition of twin tower

Tomorrow at 2:30 pm, the twin tower of Noida will be demolished. In view of this demolition drive, some changes have been made in the traffic system. Apart from this, the surrounding buildings were barricaded.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Tomorrow at 2:30 pm, the twin tower of Noida will be demolished. In view of this demolition drive, some changes have been made in the traffic system. Apart from this, the surrounding buildings were barricaded.