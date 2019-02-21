हिन्दी
News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Feb 20, 2019
This segment of Zee News brings you to top 50 news of the day. Watch full video to know more.
Feb 21, 2019, 17:34 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT2M26S
Lok Sabha polls 2019: SP to contest 37 seats, BSP 38 in UP, 21 Feb 2019
PT12M35S
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad holds press conference on Pulwama terror attack, 21 Feb 2019
PT36M54S
Zee News visits houses of 46 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack , 21 Feb 2019
PT4M3S
Breaking News: Pakistan asks PoK people to stay away from LoC , 21 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Lok Sabha polls 2019: SP to contest 37 seats, BSP 38 in UP
Trending
Kirti Azad says Congress workers looted booths for his father; BJP takes a swipe
Bihar
SC agrees to hear plea seeking review of its verdict in Rafale case
India
7-star mansion with 46 ACs: Sushil Modi slams Tejashwi Yadav for living like a 'king...
Bihar
Pulwama attack: Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari slams 'immature' Imran...
Asia
Pulwama attack: Home Ministry authorises air travel for CAPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir
India
India objects to Pakistan's use of abusive language at ICJ during hearing on Kulbhushan...
India
Pervez Musharraf accepts JeM hand in Pulwama attack, denies Pakistan's involvement
India
Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar as fierce Sikh warrior will give you goosebumps—Watch
Movies
LCA Tejas gets Final Operational Clearance, DRDO hands over certificate to IAF at Aero India...
India
Hina Khan's workout video shows the kind of determination we all need—Watch
People