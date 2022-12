videoDetails

News@11: Delhi Police Recovers Audio Clip In Shraddha Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Delhi Police have got a big Audio Evidence in Shraddha Murder Case. An audio has been received by police in which Aftab is quarreling with Shraddha. The audio proves that Aftab was torturing Shraddha. Delhi Police is considering this audio as a big evidence.