News@11: Jain society continues to protest against the declaration of Sammed Shikharji as a tourist destination across the country

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Demonstration of Jain society is going on across the country in protest against the declaration of Sammed Shikhar as a tourist destination by the Jharkhand government. Some people are protesting silently, while many people are sitting on hunger strike. In this case, a Jain saint sitting on fast has also sacrificed his life.