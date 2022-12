videoDetails

News@11: Shijan's appearance in court today, police demand extension of remand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

The police is probing the suicide case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma. In this context, the questioning of the ex-boyfriend of the actress Sheejan Khan is going on. Shizan will be presented in the court today