NHRC Team of 10 Members Reaches Patna in Chhapra Spurious Liquor Death Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

NHRC team reaches Patna on Bihar's Chhapra spurious liquor case. The team consists of 10 members. So far more than 70 people have lost their lives in Chhapra due spurious liqour consumption alone.