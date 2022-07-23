NIA has arrested the eighth accused Mohammad Javed

NIA has arrested the eighth accused Mohammad Javed in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Mohammad Javed is accused that he had conducted recce of Kanhaiya Lal and further informed about this to other accused, he is present at his hideout.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

NIA has arrested the eighth accused Mohammad Javed in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Mohammad Javed is accused that he had conducted recce of Kanhaiya Lal and further informed about this to other accused, he is present at his hideout.