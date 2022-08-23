NewsVideos

NIA Investigation: Stayed in the house of Dawood's henchman for two days - Salim

Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Fruit has made a big disclosure in the NIA's interrogation. According to sources, Salim has admitted that he had gone to Pakistan and stayed at home with Dawood Ibrahim's henchman Anees Ibrahim for two days.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Fruit has made a big disclosure in the NIA's interrogation. According to sources, Salim has admitted that he had gone to Pakistan and stayed at home with Dawood Ibrahim's henchman Anees Ibrahim for two days.

All Videos

Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
3:20
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
Free Politics: Is free politics in the interest of the country?
30:13
Free Politics: Is free politics in the interest of the country?

Trending Videos

11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
3:20
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
30:13
Free Politics: Is free politics in the interest of the country?
Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim news,dawood ibrahim latest news,Dawood Ibrahim story,Hindi News,Dawood,Don dawood ibrahim,dawood ibrahim news 2022,nia raid on dawood ibrahim,dawood ibrahim latest news updates,ed raid dawood ibrahim,Gangster Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim pakistan,dawood ibrahim news in hindi,dawood ibrahim breaking news,dawood ibrahim in pakistan news,heat on dawood ibrahim,dawood ibrahim in karachi,saleem fuit,who is saleem fruit,NIA,breaking,